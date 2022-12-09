Amit Lodha & Netflix's 'Khakee': Who's This IPS Officer, Why Has He Been Booked for Corruption

Amit Lodha, the Bihar IPS officer who rose to prominence after the release of the Netflix series “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter“, has been all over news since Thursday. Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with web series but there’s a “corruption" angle here.

According to the complaint filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Bihar Police, Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with the production house Friday Story Teller while he was serving as an IPS officer. While a report in NDTV stated that Lodha’s deal with the production house was allegedly worth Re 1, a report in Hindustan Times said that he has accused of receiving Rs 12,372.

The police, however, have claimed there was a transaction of Rs 49 lakh in his wife Koumidi’s account. The FIR said there was an agreement between the firm and Koumidi to facilitate the “transaction of illicitly acquired wealth".

“Sometimes life can throw you the most difficult challenges, particularly when you are right. It’s during these times your strength of character is reflected. Need your prayers and support to come out victorious," Lodha tweeted after the accusation.

• Lodha was born in Jaipur and studied at IIT Delhi. He later cracked the Civil Services Examination (CSE) on the first attempt.

• In an interview, the IPS officer claimed that his IIT experience was not pleasant as he recounted. He said he started suffering from an inferiority complex at IIT as he found it difficult to fit in.

• This unpleasant experience in IIT pushed him towards UPSC and he became an IPS officer in 1988. Amit Lodha soon became a celebrated IPS because of his connect with the people.

• Before serving in Bihar, Lodha was in Rajasthan, where he became popular among local residents as he used to tell them to call him directly on his landline number.

• The case of the ‘Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura’ brought him to the national headlines. Lodha tracked the dreaded Mahto gang (Pintu Mahto, Ashok Mahto) who had several cases against them. It included jailbreak after killing two policemen and the murder of 15 people.

• Lodha was awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Internal Security Medal for several of his operations in his police career.

• At present, the 48-year-old IPS officer is the IGP (Inspector General of Police) of Bihar.

