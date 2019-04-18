English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who is Lying?': Vijay Mallya’s Fresh Salvo at PM Modi Over Recovery of Debts
Mallya alleged that PM Modi had claimed that the government recovered more money from him than he owed the banks, while the banks made different claims in English courts.
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Day after hitting out at the government for biased treatment of privately owned airlines, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mallya alleged that PM Modi had claimed that the government recovered more money from him than he owed the banks, while the banks made different claims in English courts. “One or the other is lying,” he tweeted.
On Wednesday, Mallya in a series of tweets alleged that the government was “discriminating” between state-owned and private airlines and extended his “sympathies” for the cash-strapped Jet Airways. He held the Centre responsible for the collapse of Jet Airways and his now-defunct Kingfisher, questioning the efforts to bail out ailing Air India.
Earlier, Mallya had targeted the Modi government for using the Kingfisher crisis “against” the UPA government.
Mallya remains on bail in an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has recently submitted a "renewal application" in the UK High Court, making another attempt at appealing against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.
Mallya alleged that PM Modi had claimed that the government recovered more money from him than he owed the banks, while the banks made different claims in English courts. “One or the other is lying,” he tweeted.
None other than the Prime Minister of India specifically says in an interview that his Government has recovered more money than I allegedly owe PSU Banks and the same Banks claim otherwise in English Courts. Who does one believe ? One or the other is lying.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2019
On Wednesday, Mallya in a series of tweets alleged that the government was “discriminating” between state-owned and private airlines and extended his “sympathies” for the cash-strapped Jet Airways. He held the Centre responsible for the collapse of Jet Airways and his now-defunct Kingfisher, questioning the efforts to bail out ailing Air India.
Earlier, Mallya had targeted the Modi government for using the Kingfisher crisis “against” the UPA government.
Mallya remains on bail in an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has recently submitted a "renewal application" in the UK High Court, making another attempt at appealing against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Requests Google to Ban Popular Online Game in The City
- Kalank is Biggest Opener in Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Career, Earns Rs 21.6 Crores on Day 1
- Anupam Kher Tweets Adorable DDLJ GIF, Shah Rukh Khan Responds to 'Daddy Cool'
- IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five Delhi vs Mumbai Encounters
- Watch Sophie Turner Struggle with her New-Found Powers in X-Men: Dark Phoenix Final Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results