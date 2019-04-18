'Who is Lying?': Vijay Mallya’s Fresh Salvo at PM Modi Over Recovery of Debts

None other than the Prime Minister of India specifically says in an interview that his Government has recovered more money than I allegedly owe PSU Banks and the same Banks claim otherwise in English Courts. Who does one believe ? One or the other is lying. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2019

Day after hitting out at the government for biased treatment of privately owned airlines, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Mallya alleged that PM Modi had claimed that the government recovered more money from him than he owed the banks, while the banks made different claims in English courts. “One or the other is lying,” he tweeted.On Wednesday, Mallya in a series of tweets alleged that the government was “discriminating” between state-owned and private airlines and extended his “sympathies” for the cash-strapped Jet Airways. He held the Centre responsible for the collapse of Jet Airways and his now-defunct Kingfisher, questioning the efforts to bail out ailing Air India.Earlier, Mallya had targeted the Modi government for using the Kingfisher crisis “against” the UPA government.Mallya remains on bail in an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has recently submitted a "renewal application" in the UK High Court, making another attempt at appealing against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.