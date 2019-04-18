SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Who is Lying?': Vijay Mallya’s Fresh Salvo at PM Modi Over Recovery of Debts

Mallya alleged that PM Modi had claimed that the government recovered more money from him than he owed the banks, while the banks made different claims in English courts.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Who is Lying?': Vijay Mallya’s Fresh Salvo at PM Modi Over Recovery of Debts
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Day after hitting out at the government for biased treatment of privately owned airlines, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mallya alleged that PM Modi had claimed that the government recovered more money from him than he owed the banks, while the banks made different claims in English courts. “One or the other is lying,” he tweeted.




On Wednesday, Mallya in a series of tweets alleged that the government was “discriminating” between state-owned and private airlines and extended his “sympathies” for the cash-strapped Jet Airways. He held the Centre responsible for the collapse of Jet Airways and his now-defunct Kingfisher, questioning the efforts to bail out ailing Air India.

Earlier, Mallya had targeted the Modi government for using the Kingfisher crisis “against” the UPA government.

Mallya remains on bail in an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has recently submitted a "renewal application" in the UK High Court, making another attempt at appealing against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram