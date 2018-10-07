English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who is MDH Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati?
According to popular stories, the MDH owner rented a tonga after arriving in Delhi and started ferrying travellers from Connaught Place to Karol Bagh. Forced into poverty, there were days Dharampal had no passengers. Some reportedly even hurled abuses at him.
File photo of MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati
Loading...
MDH Spices on Sunday strongly denied media reports of the ‘death’ of its iconic owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati.
The announcement came with context to a number of reports circulating in the media claimed that the king of spices passed away at a Delhi hospital.
Later, a video was also released by the family that showed the 96-year-old king of spices saying that he is alright.
MDH, or Mahashian Di Hatti, is owned by Mahashay Dharampal Gulati. MDH is a popular brand of spices in India and over the years ‘Mahashay’ has become the iconic face of the company, featuring in its advertisements. The 99-year-old has featured in a number of the brand’s television and print commercials. The advertisement jingle and Gulati cameo appearances have made MDH one of the most recognisable brands in India.
He was born in 1919 in Pakistan's Sialkot where the roots of the multi-million dollar empire lay.
The company began as a small shop in the city, which was set up by his father before partition. However, after 1947, the family moved to the national capital.
According to popular stories, the MDH owner rented a tonga after arriving in Delhi and started ferrying travellers from Connaught Place to Karol Bagh. Forced into poverty, there were days Dharampal had no passengers. Some reportedly even hurled abuses at him.
Fed up of misery, he sold his tonga, rented a shop in Chandni Chowk in 1953, named it Mahashiyan Di Hatti (MDH) and started doing what he knew best — selling spices.
According to a report, the company was officially set up in the national capital in 1959 after Gulati legally purchased land in Kirti Nagar and started the manufacturing unit. Later, he opened the same at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area. Today, the company sells its spices across the globe, making Gulati the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in 2017.
It is one of the biggest brands of spices, and manufactures almost 50 different types of spices. Despite his age, it is said that Gulati takes all major business decisions. Even at an age where most of the people seek retirement, Gulati makes daily round to factories, markets and dealers including on Sundays until he is satisfied everything is in order in the company where he holds 80% stake.
MDH has offices in Dubai and London. It has more than 60 products but gets a bulk of its sales from three variants - Deggi Mirch, Chat Masala and Chana Masala.
The MDH owner also reportedly runs Mahashay Chuni Lal Charitable Trust, which facilitates a hospital with 250 beds. Additionally, it runs a mobile hospital which reaches out to slum dwellers. Four schools are also being run by this trust, and it provides financial support to people in need.
The announcement came with context to a number of reports circulating in the media claimed that the king of spices passed away at a Delhi hospital.
Later, a video was also released by the family that showed the 96-year-old king of spices saying that he is alright.
MDH, or Mahashian Di Hatti, is owned by Mahashay Dharampal Gulati. MDH is a popular brand of spices in India and over the years ‘Mahashay’ has become the iconic face of the company, featuring in its advertisements. The 99-year-old has featured in a number of the brand’s television and print commercials. The advertisement jingle and Gulati cameo appearances have made MDH one of the most recognisable brands in India.
He was born in 1919 in Pakistan's Sialkot where the roots of the multi-million dollar empire lay.
The company began as a small shop in the city, which was set up by his father before partition. However, after 1947, the family moved to the national capital.
According to popular stories, the MDH owner rented a tonga after arriving in Delhi and started ferrying travellers from Connaught Place to Karol Bagh. Forced into poverty, there were days Dharampal had no passengers. Some reportedly even hurled abuses at him.
Fed up of misery, he sold his tonga, rented a shop in Chandni Chowk in 1953, named it Mahashiyan Di Hatti (MDH) and started doing what he knew best — selling spices.
According to a report, the company was officially set up in the national capital in 1959 after Gulati legally purchased land in Kirti Nagar and started the manufacturing unit. Later, he opened the same at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area. Today, the company sells its spices across the globe, making Gulati the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in 2017.
It is one of the biggest brands of spices, and manufactures almost 50 different types of spices. Despite his age, it is said that Gulati takes all major business decisions. Even at an age where most of the people seek retirement, Gulati makes daily round to factories, markets and dealers including on Sundays until he is satisfied everything is in order in the company where he holds 80% stake.
MDH has offices in Dubai and London. It has more than 60 products but gets a bulk of its sales from three variants - Deggi Mirch, Chat Masala and Chana Masala.
The MDH owner also reportedly runs Mahashay Chuni Lal Charitable Trust, which facilitates a hospital with 250 beds. Additionally, it runs a mobile hospital which reaches out to slum dwellers. Four schools are also being run by this trust, and it provides financial support to people in need.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former England Captain John Terry Retires From Football, Set to Pursue Management
- Jamshedpur FC Hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 Draw With Dramatic Late Strike
- Confirmed! Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
- Hansal Mehta Quits Twitter After Backlash Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Controversy
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...