Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Asks Assam CM Sarma After Theatre Vandalised Ahead of 'Pathaan' Release

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 20:27 IST

New Mahe, India

Media persons had raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened. (Image: Twitter/File)

''Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or HIS film Pathaan'', was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's curt answer to queries by reporters here on Saturday.

This comes after media persons raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened. The far right-wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

"Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. “Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed," he said.

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film ‘Pathaan’ are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film ‘Dr Bezbarua – Part 2’, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. "People should see it." ‘Pathaan’, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 21, 2023, 20:13 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 20:27 IST
