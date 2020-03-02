WHO Joins TikTok to Provide Reliable Information on Coronavirus

In a bid to provide reliable information on Coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined the video-sharing social networking service TikTok.

The effort of the WHO is aimed at preventing misinformation online. The account has, so far, posted two videos. In the first clip, Benedetta Allegranzi, technical lead of infection prevention and control, explained the measures people can resort to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The video was shared with a caption and it reads, “We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from Coronavirus?”

In the second video, Dr. April Baller, WHO Health Emergency Programme, provided information related to the usage of masks and how they should be worn to thwart the possible looming threat of the virus.

Coronavirus has gripped several countries, with over 80,000 people getting infected with the virus and over 3,000 people getting killed.

In India, two new cases of Coronavirus have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 5. The two new cases are from Delhi and Telangana respectively.

The decision by the WHO to join TikTok is being seen as an effort by the public health wing of the United Nations to tackle menace of misinformation relating to the virus.

The video-sharing app registered an unprecedented growth in January worldwide. The app was the most-downloaded app in January 2020, leaving behind the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp.

It got downloaded 1.5 billion times worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India led the chart with 466.8 million installs.

