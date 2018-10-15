GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Who Kissed Whom': Chetan Bhagat Posts Images of Ira Trivedi's Emails, Calls #MeToo 'Smear Campaign'

Calling the #MeToo movement a ‘smear campaign, Chetan Bhagat asked his followers to ‘not harm a movement with fake charges’ and requested people to stop believing ‘nonsense’.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after publicly apologising for sexually harassing Ira Trivedi, author and columnist Chetan Bhagat has released a series of screenshots on Twitter defending himself against all charges levelled on him.

On Monday morning, Twitterati woke up to a slew of tweets by Bhagat who posted screenshots of a ‘self-explanatory’ email sent by Trivedi in 2013.

“So who kissed whom,” the author of The Girl in Room 105 began his Twitter thread, referring to the email and claimed the charges levelled against him as ‘false’.



The email that Bhagat shared screenshots of, had a seemingly warm message which ended with a line that read, ‘miss u kiss u’ (SIC), apparently sent by Ira Trivedi. Further advocating for his defence against the charges, Bhagat claimed that back in 2010, he had written a column, (which was according to him targeted at Trivedi) wherein, he extensively wrote against the entitlement of children of IAS officers in the public forum.

Ira Trivedi is the daughter of a Delhi-based IAS officer.




Calling the #MeToo movement a ‘smear campaign, Bhagat asked his followers to ‘not harm a movement with fake charges’ and requested people to stop believing ‘nonsense’.

“A person’s reputation is their most prized asset and takes a lifetime of work to earn. To have these motivated, fake attacks on me is abhorrent and the sickest thing a person can do,” he tweeted.







On October 13, writer Ira Trivedi accused Bhagat and author Suhel Seth for sexually harassing her almost a decade ago. Not just Trivedi, but multiple women have lobbed charges of sexual misconduct against both the men.

According to her, Bhagat had ‘tried to plant a kiss on her lips’ on inviting her for tea at the India International Centre, nearly 10 years ago, for as he said, “a kiss was his prerogative” for buying a hundred copies of her books and donating them to a library in Pune.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
