English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who Made the Bench?' Question Dominates SC Hearing on CJI’s Impeachment
Sources told CNN-News18 that it is upon the orders of CJI Dipak Misra that the five-judge bench has been set up. And there was no consultation with the other four most senior judges in the collegium before a decision in this regard.
File Photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: It is intriguing how the Constitution Bench has been set up to hear a petition by Congress MPs for initiating impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
And this question dominated proceedings during the hearing on Tuesday.
Sources told CNN-News18 that it is upon the orders of CJI Dipak Misra that the five-judge bench has been set up. And there was no consultation with the other four most senior judges in the collegium before a decision in this regard.
They add that a constitution bench cannot be set up but on the orders of the CJI and that it is beyond the authority of the registrar concerned to list the matter directly before the constitution bench.
It is clear from the petition that Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Amee H Yajnik have raised questions on interpretation of the constitutional provisions and thus, this could have been referred to a five-judge bench under Article 145(3).
But the contention remains that how can a constitution bench be set up without a judicial order? The convention on the judicial side has been that a case is first listed before a two-judge or a three-judge bench before it is referred to a larger bench by issuing an appropriate judicial order. Here, in this case, we have no such order.
The other issue would be whether it was decided on the administrative side that this petition ought to be heard by a constitution bench.
Who decided it then?
The CJI, being the 'master of roster', has the exclusive authority to take a call on listing of cases and setting up of constitution bench.
Thus, the primary question by the petitioners are expected to be if the CJI exercised his authority as the 'master of roster' and set up this bench.
The petitioners' lawyer Kapil Sibal may even want to see the order by which the case has been referred to the constitution bench since he has already sought recusal of the CJI from this case both on the administrative as well as on the judicial side.
The petitioners may even decide to challenge the order under which the larger bench has been set up.
The first hearing of this never-before petition, therefore, is expected to question the manner in which the constitution bench has been set up, more so when Sibal had mentioned this matter before Justice J Chelameswar a day ago and he was called back on Tuesday. The sudden listing of the case before the larger bench even before Justice Chelameswar could decide will certainly be raised too.
Also Watch
And this question dominated proceedings during the hearing on Tuesday.
Sources told CNN-News18 that it is upon the orders of CJI Dipak Misra that the five-judge bench has been set up. And there was no consultation with the other four most senior judges in the collegium before a decision in this regard.
They add that a constitution bench cannot be set up but on the orders of the CJI and that it is beyond the authority of the registrar concerned to list the matter directly before the constitution bench.
It is clear from the petition that Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Amee H Yajnik have raised questions on interpretation of the constitutional provisions and thus, this could have been referred to a five-judge bench under Article 145(3).
But the contention remains that how can a constitution bench be set up without a judicial order? The convention on the judicial side has been that a case is first listed before a two-judge or a three-judge bench before it is referred to a larger bench by issuing an appropriate judicial order. Here, in this case, we have no such order.
The other issue would be whether it was decided on the administrative side that this petition ought to be heard by a constitution bench.
Who decided it then?
The CJI, being the 'master of roster', has the exclusive authority to take a call on listing of cases and setting up of constitution bench.
Thus, the primary question by the petitioners are expected to be if the CJI exercised his authority as the 'master of roster' and set up this bench.
The petitioners' lawyer Kapil Sibal may even want to see the order by which the case has been referred to the constitution bench since he has already sought recusal of the CJI from this case both on the administrative as well as on the judicial side.
The petitioners may even decide to challenge the order under which the larger bench has been set up.
The first hearing of this never-before petition, therefore, is expected to question the manner in which the constitution bench has been set up, more so when Sibal had mentioned this matter before Justice J Chelameswar a day ago and he was called back on Tuesday. The sudden listing of the case before the larger bench even before Justice Chelameswar could decide will certainly be raised too.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray Head Strongest Ever Wimbledon Warm-up
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets For May 17 Are Officially Sold Out
- iPhone X Devices With FaceID Issue Will Get Replaced By Apple