Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

WHO Reiterates Coronavirus Had Natural Origin as Trump Continues Slander against China

Dr Michael Ryan said it was important to establish the natural host of the virus, which could help pave the way for a better understanding of it and ways to prevent and respond to future outbreaks.

Associated Press

Updated:May 2, 2020, 7:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WHO Reiterates Coronavirus Had Natural Origin as Trump Continues Slander against China
Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme speaks during a news conference on the novel Coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reuters)

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin.

Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen information that the virus may have emerged from a virology institute in China.

Ryan said WHO teams have listened again and again to many scientists who have looked at the gene sequences and the virus, and we are assured that this virus is natural in origin.

Ryan said it was important to establish the natural host of the virus, which could help pave the way for a better understanding of it and ways to prevent and respond to future outbreaks.

On Thursday, Trump suggested he was confident that China's Wuhan Institute of Virology was at the origin of the coronavirus, before again criticizing WHO's early response to the outbreak.

Most scientists believe the virus emerged at a market in the Chinese city, linked to an animal that has not yet been identified.

The WHO's Emergency Committee on the COVID-19 outbreak recommended Friday that the outbreak remains an international public health emergency, its highest level of alert.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,028,418

    +10,572*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,303,296

    +26,923*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,039,588

    +15,059*  

  • Total DEATHS

    235,290

    +1,292*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres