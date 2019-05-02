English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who Said Hindus Can't Be Violent?' Sitaram Yechury Cites Ramayana and Mahabharata
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a 'private Army' on the 'pretext of cow slaughter'.
File photo of Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.(PTI photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Questioning why right-wing outfits associate violence with a particular religion, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata proves that "even Hindus can be violent".
"Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak (RSS functionaries), you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying that there's a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," Yechury said at an event in Bhopal.
He further slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a "private Army" on the "pretext of cow slaughter".
Claiming that the alliance would collectively remove PM Narendra Modi, Yechury said the alliance has an alternative to him.
Also present on the occasion, Congress's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh said, "it's not a general election but a fight to keep the Constitution intact."
Alleging that the BJP/RSS were planning to tamper with the Constitution, Singh alleged they never had any faith in Constitution and also restricted Mahatma Gandhi to a spectacle (in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan).
“It’s a fight of ideologies and not a tussle between persons,” claimed the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.
"Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak (RSS functionaries), you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying that there's a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," Yechury said at an event in Bhopal.
He further slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a "private Army" on the "pretext of cow slaughter".
Claiming that the alliance would collectively remove PM Narendra Modi, Yechury said the alliance has an alternative to him.
Also present on the occasion, Congress's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh said, "it's not a general election but a fight to keep the Constitution intact."
Alleging that the BJP/RSS were planning to tamper with the Constitution, Singh alleged they never had any faith in Constitution and also restricted Mahatma Gandhi to a spectacle (in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan).
“It’s a fight of ideologies and not a tussle between persons,” claimed the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal
- Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children
- 'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results