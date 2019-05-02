Take the pledge to vote

'Who Said Hindus Can't Be Violent?' Sitaram Yechury Cites Ramayana and Mahabharata

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a 'private Army' on the 'pretext of cow slaughter'.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
'Who Said Hindus Can't Be Violent?' Sitaram Yechury Cites Ramayana and Mahabharata
File photo of Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.(PTI photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Questioning why right-wing outfits associate violence with a particular religion, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata proves that "even Hindus can be violent".

"Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak (RSS functionaries), you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying that there's a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," Yechury said at an event in Bhopal.

He further slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a "private Army" on the "pretext of cow slaughter".

Claiming that the alliance would collectively remove PM Narendra Modi, Yechury said the alliance has an alternative to him.

Also present on the occasion, Congress's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh said, "it's not a general election but a fight to keep the Constitution intact."

Alleging that the BJP/RSS were planning to tamper with the Constitution, Singh alleged they never had any faith in Constitution and also restricted Mahatma Gandhi to a spectacle (in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan).

“It’s a fight of ideologies and not a tussle between persons,” claimed the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.
