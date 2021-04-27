india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»WHO Sending Help to India as Virus Surges
1-MIN READ

WHO Sending Help to India as Virus Surges

Image for representation

Image for representation

WHO director-general said the pandemic continues to intensify globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

The head of the World Health Organisation is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India beyond heartbreaking and says the UN agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic continues to intensify globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

There were as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic, he said. To address the crisis in India, Tedros said WHO has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support the country’s response on the ground and is helping authorities with efforts including vaccination. Among the supplies WHO has sent India are pre-made mobile field hospitals and lab supplies, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 27, 2021, 09:06 IST