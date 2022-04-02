WHO Suspends Supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to UN Procurement Agencies Citing GMP Deficiencies

The World Health Organization has suspended the supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, through procurement agencies of the United Nations. It has also recommended that countries that have received the vaccine must take appropriate action.

The international health body, however, maintained that data available on the vaccine indicated that it was effective and there were no safety concerns.

The suspension came after an inspection for ’emergency use listing’ between March 14 and 22. The WHO pointed out that there was a need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified good manufacturing practice (GMP) deficiencies.

The WHO has said the supply of Covaxin will be interrupted due to the suspension of production for export. At the same time, Bharat Biotech also indicated that it will be suspending its production of Covaxin for export purposes.

On Friday, Bharat Biotech said it was temporarily slowing its production of Covaxin across manufacturing units for facility optimisation. The pharmaceutical firm said it had already completed supply obligations to procurement agencies and foresaw a decrease in demand.

Advertisement

At present, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is not being supplied to UN procurement agencies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.