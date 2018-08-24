English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Who Told You UAE is Giving $100 Million, Kerala BJP asks Pinarayi Vijayan as Row Escalates
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had recently said the news of financial aid from UAE for the flood-hit state was conveyed to him by Middle East business honcho MA Yusuf Ali.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Kozhikode: The Kerala unit of the BJP on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) did not announce financial aid of $100 million for the flood-ravaged state.
It demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reveal the source who told him about the assistance.
Addressing the media, state BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said: "We want Vijayan to explain about this news and from where he received it. After the Centre expressed reservations in accepting the aid, a vicious smear campaign was unleashed against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
At a press meet recently in the state capital, Vijayan spoke about the aid from the UAE, saying that the news was conveyed to him by Middle East business honcho MA Yusuf Ali.
Pillai said that no central government, save Modi's, has extended so much help to a state.
"He came and assessed the flood situation. Despite bad weather, he got in a helicopter and surveyed the destruction. Such is his commitment," he added.
Also Watch
It demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reveal the source who told him about the assistance.
Addressing the media, state BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said: "We want Vijayan to explain about this news and from where he received it. After the Centre expressed reservations in accepting the aid, a vicious smear campaign was unleashed against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
At a press meet recently in the state capital, Vijayan spoke about the aid from the UAE, saying that the news was conveyed to him by Middle East business honcho MA Yusuf Ali.
Pillai said that no central government, save Modi's, has extended so much help to a state.
"He came and assessed the flood situation. Despite bad weather, he got in a helicopter and surveyed the destruction. Such is his commitment," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill's film is Funny in Patches
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...