GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Who Told You UAE is Giving $100 Million, Kerala BJP asks Pinarayi Vijayan as Row Escalates

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had recently said the news of financial aid from UAE for the flood-hit state was conveyed to him by Middle East business honcho MA Yusuf Ali.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Who Told You UAE is Giving $100 Million, Kerala BJP asks Pinarayi Vijayan as Row Escalates
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Kozhikode: The Kerala unit of the BJP on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) did not announce financial aid of $100 million for the flood-ravaged state.

It demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reveal the source who told him about the assistance.

Addressing the media, state BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said: "We want Vijayan to explain about this news and from where he received it. After the Centre expressed reservations in accepting the aid, a vicious smear campaign was unleashed against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

At a press meet recently in the state capital, Vijayan spoke about the aid from the UAE, saying that the news was conveyed to him by Middle East business honcho MA Yusuf Ali.

Pillai said that no central government, save Modi's, has extended so much help to a state.

"He came and assessed the flood situation. Despite bad weather, he got in a helicopter and surveyed the destruction. Such is his commitment," he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...