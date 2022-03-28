Who Was Babar Ali, The BJP Supporter Mob-Lynched For Celebrating Party's Victory in UP?

The Uttar Police have arrested two people — Arif and Tahir — in connection with the mob lynching of a Muslim man, Babar Ali. Babar, a resident of UP’s Kushinagar district, was beaten badly by his neighbours after he distributed sweets following the victory of the Bhartiya Janta Party in the assembly elections early this month.

The incident took place on March 20 in Kathgharhi village when Babar chanted the slogan of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Listening to the slogan, Babar’s neighbours thrashed him badly. He was first taken to the district hospital but was later referred to a Lucknow-based hospital. However, after several attempts to save his life, Babar was declared dead.

Babar was a resident of Kathgharhi village, which falls under Ramkola police station. He used to sell chicken at the Ambva Chauraha. He was the youngest son of late Subedar Ali. While Babar’s eldest brother died 12 years ago, his elder brother Chande Alam works in Mumbai as a tailor.

Babar used to live with his mother, wife and two children in the village. His children are only six and four years old, respectively. In 2022, Babar developed an interest in the political party BJP and started campaigning for it. He used to take time from his shop to join the BJP workers in campaigns.

Babar’s neighbours, though, didn’t like his support for the party and they even asked Babar to stop it. However, Babar kept going. On March 10, when the party came back to power in the state, Babar distributed sweets to the entire village.

This provoked his neighbours. On March 20, they attacked him. To save his life from the crowd, he went to the terrace of his home. The mob followed him to the top and pushed him down from the terrace, leading to his death eventually. Babar was the sole earning member of the family.

