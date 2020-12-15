'WHO, Washington Post Praised Dharavi Model, But You Couldn't See it': Uddhav Thackeray Slams Fadnavis

World Health Organisation and Washington Post appreciated the Dharavi model in the fight against Covid-19 , but the opposition could not see it. And I feel sad about it, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said while speaking on the last day of Maharashtra assembly session in Mumbai on Tuesday. He added that the Maharashtra government had been able to successfully fight coronavirus and it was prepared to face the pandemic in the future as well.

"We have no clarity on the presentation of the vaccine. The only thing in our hand is to wear masks, wash hands. We are fighting this battle. In western countries, there has been a second wave. We are taking care that Covid-19 shouldn't come here again. We have a health map of our population now — who all have comorbidities. We haven't hidden anything," he said.

He said that while the BJP would appreciate China for constructing field hospitals in 15 days, it did not see that Maharashtra government had setup field hospitals within 17 days. "Did we have any guidelines? Did the Centre issue any? Maharashtra is first state which formed task force. We had started shutting down things slowly, even before the Centre. We are now slowly opening them," he said.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said that the growth rate of Covid in Maharashtra was under control now. "The growth rate stands at 0.21 percent in weekly average. The recovery rate is 94 % and the doubling rate is over 300 days. We have had very high figures since the beginning but we have been able to control it successfully," he said.

"Both Dharavi model as well as Malegaon model have been milestones in our success story. We have been tracking and tracing aggressively. We have formed a task force, a treatment protocol. We have a death audit committee in each district and at the state level. We have given the facility of tele ICU through which doctors have been able to consult remotely," he said.

Meanwhile, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari prorogued the Legislative Assembly at the end of the two-day winter session in Mumbai. The Budget session will be held on March 1 next year though there were no details on whether it will be held in Mumbai or Nagpur.

The winter session of the legislature is normally held in Nagpur but took place in Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak.