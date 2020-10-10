WHO: Worldwide Record 350,000 New Daily Cases

Geneva, Oct 9 (AP) The World Health Organization reports a worldwide record of 350,000 new daily coronavirus cases. The U.N. health agency says the confirmed daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses by nearly 12,000 a record set earlier this week. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe.

British scientists reported the coronavirus outbreak is doubling every few weeks. French hospitals are running out of ICU beds. Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid because of soaring cases. WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged the worldwide surges, saying there are no new answers.

He says although the agency wants countries to avoid punishing economic lockdowns, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and take measures toward that end. (AP) .

