CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » India » Whole New Outlook: Coming Up in 6 Months, A Deluxe Darshan Sthal ​to View Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara
1-MIN READ

Whole New Outlook: Coming Up in 6 Months, A Deluxe Darshan Sthal ​to View Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

By: Aman Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

A view of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (File pic: PTI)

A view of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (File pic: PTI)

News18 has accessed the blueprint of the new Darshan Sthal, which will replace an existing structure by which Indian pilgrims over the years could watch through binoculars the gurdwara in Pakistan, the last resting place of Guru Nanak

Acceding to the demand from the Sikh community, the Centre has started the process to construct within six months a new state-of-the-art ‘Darshan Sthal’ (viewing gallery) on the Indian side of the border for getting an eyeful of the revered Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the international border in Pakistan.

News18 has accessed the blueprint of the new Darshan Sthal, which will replace an existing structure by which pilgrims over the years could watch through binoculars the gurdwara, the last resting place of Guru Nanak.

Though the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is now operational between the two countries for pilgrims from India to visit the holy shrine in Pakistan, there was a big demand for a new Darshan Sthal for those who for various reasons, such as lack of a passport, cannot go to the other side.

The blueprint

The new Darshan Sthal would have two floors, with the building going up to 8.5 metres high to give a panoramic view of the Kartarpur Gurdwara from the first floor from the Indian side of the border. The gallery spread over 435 square metres would come up at the Passenger Terminal Building at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, from where pilgrims embark on the corridor to cross over to Pakistan to visit the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

3D view of the new Darshan Sthal coming up in India to view Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pak
A 3D perspective of the planned Darshan Sthal

The first floor of the Darshan Sthal will have a glass-enclosed air-conditioned viewing deck along with a VIP viewing deck and a VIP viewing lounge with digitised screens. The ground floor will have a coffee shop and a souvenir shop as well as toilets. A six-month completion deadline has been fixed after work is allotted next month and a pre-bid meeting was held last week after tenders were invited earlier this month.

First floor blueprint of the new Darshan Sthal coming up in India to view Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pak
Blueprint of the planned first floor.

Popular demand

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had last year appealed to the Centre to build the new Darshan Sthal, saying it would be a boon for thousands of pilgrims who for various reasons are unable to visit the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara despite the existing corridor.

Presently, to visit the gurdwara through the corridor, one must have a passport, pay a $20 fee to the Pakistani authorities, and also apply online two weeks in advance for permission.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Aman Sharma

Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide s...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 24, 2022, 09:00 IST
last updated:August 24, 2022, 09:00 IST