Who's Keshav Dixit of 'Keshav Bhawan' Whom RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pay Annual Visits in Kolkata?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday evening arrived in Kolkata to meet veteran RSS leader Keshav Dixit at Keshav Bhavan, which is the Sangh’s regional headquarters. Little known to many that every year Bhagwat always make a point to meet Dixit personally to seek blessings. But, who is Keshav Dixit? Here’s everything you need to know about him:

Keshav Dixit came to Kolkata in 1950s from Nagpur for Sangh’s ‘samaj kalyan’ (social welfare work) and loved the city so much that he never thought to go back. He decided to settle at Keshav Bhawan, which is located at Abhedananda Road at Manicktala in North Kolkata.

During those days, unlike other ‘karyakartas’ (workers), he was crazy for bikes, sunglasses and was very popular among the masses for his ‘star looks’. He worked extensively for the welfare of people in rural Bengal and Sangh’s expansion in the the state during the governance of Congress and Left Front governments.

At night, Bhagwat will spend some time with selected RSS pracharaks in Kolkata and will inquire about the organisation’s expansion and social welfare work in Bengal. He will then meet Dixit to seek blessings and wish him for his birthday which was on August 1.

It is learnt that Bhagwat will not meet any BJP leaders in the state as this is purely an organisational related visit to Kolkata. He will stay in the city till September 24 and is likely to visit Odisha later for an organisational meet with the Sangha leaders.

Many are eyeing on Bhagwat's Kolkata visit due to West Bengal assembly elections slated to be held next year. Bhagwat will also interact with some ‘Sangathan Pramukhs’ to know about the achievements made in Bengal so far and to work on issues they are facing.

Aiming at strengthening the organisation at block level, this will be Bhagwat's fourth visit to Bengal since August 2019. Last year he visited the city on August 1, August 31 and September 19.

During his earlier visits, Bhagwat had asked the key Sangha workers in Bengal to connect with Muslim community people, who strongly believe in ‘Jatiyatabad’ (nationalism).

The RSS chief wants to set up at least one shakha (daily congregation) in each of the 341 Blocks in West Bengal. At present, there are nearly 1,800 shakhas in Bengal but they do not cover all blocks as they are unevenly distributed.

The RSS has been present in Bengal since 1939 but it had failed to spread its organisation during 34 years of Left Front rule.

Since the end of CPI (M)-led Left Front government in 2011 and Narendra Modi’s coming to power in 2014, the Sangh has suddenly emerged a force to reckon with in Bengal.