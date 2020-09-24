Why a Six-yard House in Delhi's Burari is in the News

A tiny house built in the Burari area of outer Delhi has become a raging hit among all and sundry. Built over just six yards of land, it is truly a marvel. A family of four has been residing here on rent for the past several months.

They spent the entire duration of the coronavirus lockdown in this tiny house. That’s why this house has become even greater topic of interest. It is believed that this possibly one of the smallest house in the National Capital Region (NCR).

People have been flocking to see the house after hearing about it through various mediums. They want to take a look at how the family is managing to stay in such a tiny accommodation. Visitors often click pictures and videos whenever they visit to make for a lasting memory.

The house includes a bedroom, a kitchen, one bathroom as well as a staircase leading up to the terrace. The rent of this accommodation is Rs 3500 per month. The house is designed in such a way that there is a ladder leading up to the first floor with the ground floor only housing a bathroom.

There is a kitchen on the second floor and then an open terrace above it. The bedroom is so small that it can only provide room for a single bed.

Pinky lives in this house with her husband and two children. She believes the house has all the comfort she needs. She agrees it is small but makes the point that it is exactly why it is in the news.

Pinky says visitors often quiz her how they managed to stay in such a small house. But she insists that the size has never been a problem and they rarely do talk about it at home. For now, this small wonder and its inhabitants are enjoying their moment under the sun.