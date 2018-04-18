Why AAP's Raghav Chadha Sent Rs. 2.50 to Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader and National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday wrote a demand draft worth Rs. 2.50 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which was enclosed in a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, a day after he was “sacked” from his position as advisor to the Delhi Finance Minister.This, he said, was the entire amount he drew from the Delhi government for the position he was sacked from. Chadha was among the nine advisors in the AAP-led Delhi government to various posts, which also included Atishi Marlena, special advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.“In 2015, after the AAP came to power, the new government had appointed certain people with domain expertise as advisors in the government. This was done to ensure that all the work we had promised to the people of Delhi happens efficiently. These people had been working without any greed for the people of Delhi and it is regretful that they had to be targeted for that,” Chadha said.During his time as advisor, Chadha drew an honorarium of Re.1 per month. He added, “I was appointed as advisor to the Delhi Finance Minister in 2015 since I had experience working as a chartered accountant. I worked for only 75 days to help prepare the budget and then I stepped down from the post. During that time, the entire amount I earned was Rs. 2.50. I am returning that money.”Taking a dig at the Centre, Chadha wrote a letter to the Home Minister and said, “While we cannot change what is past, please accept enclosed a Demand Draft of Rs. 2.50 /- in favour of “Ministry of Home Affairs” that I earned in my capacity as advisor as a token of my remorse.”Nine top advisors to the Delhi government were sacked by the Ministry for Home Affairs on Tuesday. Four of the nine advisors who have been sacked had already quit their posts before the MHA order. The Aam Aadmi Party hit back at the Center, claiming that its appointees were being unfairly targeted. This comes after AAP MLAs, who were suspended for holding ‘Office of Profit’, were restored by the Delhi High Court.Other top aides who have been removed include Arunoday Prakash, media advisor to Deputy CM, Amardeep Tiwari, media advisor to Law Minister and Rajat Tiwari, advisor to PWD Minister.“Posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the Ministers and Chief Minister of Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Further, no prior approval of the Central Government has been taken for creation of said posts in which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis,” a part of the order by the MHA on Tuesday read.Chadha had defended himself by posting a picture of his terms of appointment that showed that he was drawing only a salary of Re. 1. “Where exactly is the MHA sacking me from? Here are the terms of appointment for those who wish to see. Thanks,” Chadha tweeted.