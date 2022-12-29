Why Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Roka Was Held at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan?

Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district holds special significance for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The temple, where the Ambanis’ youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday, is dedicated to Srinathji — the deity of the Ambani family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony at the temple in the presence of family members and friends. A statement issued by the family said the young couple, after the engagement, spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming marriage.

In October this year, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited announced the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the Shrinathji temple. “It’s 5G for Sriji," Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple, had said then.

Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple in September and promised to launch 5G services in Rajasthan from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji Temple before the launch of 4G services.

According to the temple’s website, Shrinathji’s idol was brought to Rajasthan from Govardhana near Vrindavan in 1665.

“The idol went on a journey to Mewar which took 32 months to complete. The decision to settle the Lord here at Nathdwara involves an interesting story. When the wheel of the chariot carrying the Lord got stuck in the mud at a place called Sihar, the Rana saw it as a divine sign that Lord Krishna wished to settle here, and thus a temple was built at this spot and the holy township of Nathdwara grew around the temple," the website adds.

In 1672, Lord Shrinathji was placed in a new Temple built in village Sihad, now called Nathdwara, on the banks of river Banas, it said.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding date and details are yet to be out.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," a statement released by the family said. “Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had in June this year hosted a lavish ‘arangetram’ ceremony for Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was the first on-stage dance performance or ‘arangetram’ of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer.

