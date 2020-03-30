Take the pledge to vote

Why Are All Wives Getting Pregnant: UP Officer on Duty Berates Man Out to Buy Medicine

A senior police officer, when asked, agreed that there may be some aberrations but people need to understand that the police force is working under a lot of pressure and in an unusual situation and people must follow rules and cooperate during lockdown.

IANS

Updated:March 30, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Why Are All Wives Getting Pregnant: UP Officer on Duty Berates Man Out to Buy Medicine
Representative image

Lucknow: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government tries to project a people-friendly image of the state police by releasing videos and photographs of policemen helping people during the lockdown, stories of police misbehaviour continue to pour in.

Once such report has come in from Rae Bareli where a senior district official allegedly rebuked and threatened a youth who had gone out to buy medicines for his pregnant wife.

"Sabki biwiyan pregnant ho gayi hain kya(everybody's wife has got pregnant)," the official who was enforcing the lockdown in the district, told the youth.

Another youth, who said that he had gone to a nearby flour mill to give wheat for grinding, was asked to produce a receipt. On being told that no receipt was given by the owner, the officers ordered the cops to take him to the police station.

A group of young migrant workers, who were on their way back home on foot, were made to do sit ups and hop with their backpacks in Noida.

In Agra, the cops made the youths on the road carry placards that proclaimed "Main samaj ka dushman hoon".

A senior police officer, when asked, said," I agree that there may be some aberrations but everyone must also understand the pressure that our forces are working under. They are dealing with an unusual situation and people must follow rules and cooperate during lockdown."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

