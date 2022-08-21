Why Are Covid Variants Getting Harder to Track? Top WHO Expert Answers

Coronavirus variants are becoming harder to track as the world is no longer as vigilant against Covid, said a top WHO expert on Sunday.

In a Twitter thread, expert Maria Van Kherkhove explained that Omicron BA.5 was the dominant circulating ‘variant of concern’. “…However, reduced surveillance, testing & sequencing globally is making our (WHO’s) ability to track known & detect new variants much more difficult,” she said.

Millions have died from #COVID19 since the start of this pandemic and 15000 are still dying each week. 15000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable? A short thread… pic.twitter.com/vo1sKDaEvV — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) August 20, 2022

Days after WHO chief Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus said living with Covid should not mean living with mounting deaths, Kherkhove echoed his sentiments saying it should not become acceptable to put down our guard in the face of a constantly evolving virus.

There is more work to do, Kherkhove said, adding that 15,000 people are still dying from Covid each week even after two years into the pandemic.

“Globally, over the last 4 weeks, 26,722,228 new cases and 62,892 new deaths were reported to @WHO. That’s a 15% (INCREASE) in new cases & a +35% (INCREASE) in new deaths over the reporting period,” she said on Twitter.

According to its latest health bulletin, the WHO registered 587 million confirmed cases and 6.4 million deaths globally as on August 14.

Talking about the dominant Omicron BA.5 variant, the WHO’s top Covid expert said there will be more such variants with intense circulation as neither did the virus have any seasonality or act predictably. But, she added, that efforts to strengthen life-saving interventions can help minimise hospitalisations, deaths and ‘Long Covid’.

“Future variants will be more transmissible, may have further immune escape but we do not know if they will be more or less severe,” Kherkhove said.

She stressed on early testing, proper medical intervention and vaccination. She added that ‘VaccinEquity’ was not just a hashtag, and the most vulnerable populations were still not fully vaccinated.

The expert said governments should focus most on reaching out to those who have missed out on being vaccinated or have not taken all doses of the Covid vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines are working incredibly well at preventing severe disease. Get vaccinated and get all recommended doses when it’s your turn. Governments need to focus on reaching at missed risk people,” she said.

Reiterating that the simplest Covid-appropriate measures were the most important, Kherkhove said these could prevent infections and risk of ‘long Covid’.

“There is no zero risk but we can live our lives while taking simple measures: get vaccinated with all recommended doses; wear a mask while indoors, spend time outdoors,ventilate, test, seek care,” she added.

Earlier this week, Ghebreyesus, too, urged that the world must not let its guard down. “We’re all tired of this virus, and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us,” he had said at a briefing.

India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh infections that pushed its total caseload to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879, as per health ministry data. The toll climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala. The ministry said the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent.

