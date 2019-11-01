Take the pledge to vote

'Why Are They Silent on Kashmir Killings': Mamata Hits out at BJP over Death of Migrant Labourers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the attack as pre-planned and said that a strong investigation should be carried out in the matter.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
'Why Are They Silent on Kashmir Killings': Mamata Hits out at BJP over Death of Migrant Labourers
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned BJP's silence over the death of six migrant labourers in a militant attack in South Kashmir.

“I would like to ask them (BJP) why they are silent on Kashmir killings. Five labourers from Bengal were killed by the terrorists in Kashmir. There should be a strong investigation as we believe that it was pre-planned,” she said at an event in organised by the trader’s community — ‘The Posta Bazar Merchants' Association — in Kolkata

“The labourers in Kashmir were told (referring to BJP) that they are outsiders and asked to leave. They are a part of India and can go anywhere for work. People from Kashmir, Bihar, and other states also come to Bengal for work. Why should they suddenly be termed as outsiders?” she further questioned.

The Chief Minister also hit out at the BJP for its “divisive politics” and for pushing the implementation of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the state.

“In the name of religious politics, they are planning to bring NRC. I would like to tell them that there will not be any NRC in Bengal. I request everyone in Bengal to think about what is going on around them and who is trying to create a division in our society. Is it possible to bring 50-year-old documents to prove that I am an Indian? Can you bring it? Is it possible? I also can’t bring it,” she said.

Banerjee further said that for the BJP, NRC is a clear means of excluding certain people.

“The BJP accuses me of working for Muslims only. Look what happened in Assam. They removed the names of 13 lakh Hindus. They removed the names of Biharis, Bengalis and Gorkhas,” she said and added that a fight should be taken up to maintain peace and harmony in Bengal.

Earlier, on Thursday Mamata had questioned how the attack could even have happened in a place where there are no political activities and the movement of press is restricted.

