'Why are You Shy...': Karnataka High Court Asks Govt on Mentioning Transfer Recommendations of Lawmakers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the state government why it was shy about mentioning police transfers recommended by lawmakers. The court was responding to an affidavit filed by the state government saying it would ignore such recommendations.

"Why are you shy of mentioning recommendations by MLAs, MPs, MLCs?" the court asked. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by V Shashidhar, President of Akhila Karnataka Police Maha Sangha and an RTI activist.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar asked why the government merely mentions "recommendations".

"I most humbly submit that the recommendation letters of police transfers will be ignored by the Board and it is assured to this Hon'ble Court that the Board shall follow the dictum of this Hon'ble Court and mandate of the Hon'ble Apex Court in the case of Prakash Singh and others," reads the affidavit filed by Neelamani N Raju, DG IGP of Karnataka, who is one of the respondents.

The DG-IGP is also the chairperson of the Police Establishment Board which will have the final say on transfers, postings, promotions and service-related matters of all officers of and below the rank of a DySP, according to the law.

On October 25, 2019, the High Court had asked the PEB and the state government to give assurance that such recommendations would be ignored observing that they cannot be influenced by elected representatives. The state sought time to submit a proper affidavit and the matter is posted for February 13, 2020.

