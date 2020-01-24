Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Why are You Shy...': Karnataka High Court Asks Govt on Mentioning Transfer Recommendations of Lawmakers

The court was responding to an affidavit filed by the state government saying it would ignore such recommendations.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Why are You Shy...': Karnataka High Court Asks Govt on Mentioning Transfer Recommendations of Lawmakers
Image for representation.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the state government why it was shy about mentioning police transfers recommended by lawmakers. The court was responding to an affidavit filed by the state government saying it would ignore such recommendations.

"Why are you shy of mentioning recommendations by MLAs, MPs, MLCs?" the court asked. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by V Shashidhar, President of Akhila Karnataka Police Maha Sangha and an RTI activist.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar asked why the government merely mentions "recommendations".

"I most humbly submit that the recommendation letters of police transfers will be ignored by the Board and it is assured to this Hon'ble Court that the Board shall follow the dictum of this Hon'ble Court and mandate of the Hon'ble Apex Court in the case of Prakash Singh and others," reads the affidavit filed by Neelamani N Raju, DG IGP of Karnataka, who is one of the respondents.

The DG-IGP is also the chairperson of the Police Establishment Board which will have the final say on transfers, postings, promotions and service-related matters of all officers of and below the rank of a DySP, according to the law.

On October 25, 2019, the High Court had asked the PEB and the state government to give assurance that such recommendations would be ignored observing that they cannot be influenced by elected representatives. The state sought time to submit a proper affidavit and the matter is posted for February 13, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram