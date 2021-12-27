Why Booster Doses? As India Moves to Inoculate Population With Third Vaccine Jab, Here's All to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that beginning January 10, frontline workers, people with comorbidities, and those over 60 years old will be eligible for a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He also stated that vaccinations for children aged 15 to 18 would begin on January 3. Covaxin, developed by the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, has now been approved for emergency use in children over the age of 12.

Why Boosters?

The decision comes amid rising demand for booster doses as new coronavirus variants like Omicron fuel fears of a new outbreak.

Several studies, including some conducted by Indian government researchers, have found that vaccine protection fades after a few months and that coronavirus variants such as Delta and Omicron reduce vaccine efficacy.

INSACOG Recommendation

INSACOG, an Indian network of genome sequencing labs that monitors variants, issued a bulletin earlier this month recommending that those over the age of 40, particularly those at high risk of exposure, receive booster shots.

Within two days, however, the organisation reversed its position, stating that its previous statement “was not a recommendation or suggestion for booster dose in the national immunisation programme."

Waning Immunity

Similarly, in an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study of the Covishield vaccine’s efficacy, researchers recommended booster doses after discovering that antibody levels were reduced in the Delta variant.

Several ICMR studies found that the Delta variant reduces vaccine efficacy, but researchers said antibody levels were high enough to protect people from severe disease.

What Other Nations Are Doing Booster Doses?

UK PM Boris Johnson has stated that everyone over the age of 18 will be given a booster shot by December 31.

Israel has suggested that medical personnel and anyone over the age of 60 receive a fourth dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

In response to an increase in Covid-19 cases, Australia has announced that starting January 4, booster shots will be provided to anyone over the age of 18 who received their second shot four months ago.

South Africa will immediately begin offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine. J&J and Pfizer Covid-19 shots have both been approved for use as boosters in the country.

Leaders of the European Union have agreed that administering booster shots is “urgent" and “critical" in order to combat the surge in coronavirus infections.

