Why Can't Cops be Given a Day Off? Madras HC Asks Tamil Nadu Govt
The judge said a conducive atmosphere should be created for policemen as it would help keep the morale high in the interest of the society.
Representative Image (Image: REUTERS)
Chennai: The Madras High Court has said the Tamil Nadu government should consider giving policemen a day off in a week like every government servant so that they could spend time with their families.
When a plea seeking abolition of orderly system in the police force came up on Tuesday, Justice N Kirubakaran said, “Every government servant is entitled to a one-day holiday in a week so that they can spend time with their families. Why shouldn’t the police personnel who don’t get a weekly off?”
“It will help them rejuvenate themselves and relieve them from stress,” he observed.
The judge ordered additional advocate general PH Aravind Pandian to get instructions from the higher authorities in this regard and directed him to mention from which date onwards they would like to implement the instructions.
“This court holds that the government should take serious view of this matter in the interest of the police and take a decision,” the judge said, posting the matter to July 12.
During the hearing, the judge also noted that the policemen were forced to work round-the-clock, sometimes without any holiday. They face stress and mental agony and so do their family members.
Stating that this was one of the reasons for deviant activities of police officials, the judge said a conducive atmosphere should be created for the policemen as it would help keep the morale high in the interest of the society.
Taking note of incidents in which police personnel were attacked, he said: “The people who attack police personnel are emboldened to do it and they (police) are not secured from such attacks, then what will be their fate?”
Meanwhile, a counter-affidavit was filed in this connection by the state DGP, stating that the Greater Chennai Police, except some special units like CCB, CRB, work eight hours a day in three shifts.
