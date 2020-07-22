Why Can't You Disable Tweets on Your Own, SC Asks Twitter on Prashant Bhushan's Contentious Posts

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested that Twitter should itself disable two contentious tweets by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was issued a notice of contempt for posting these messages.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra questioned Twitter Inc over the waiting for a court order to do so. "Why can't you do it on your own? Even after we have initiated the contempt proceedings, do you want to wait for a formal order? We think we won't pass any order and will leave it your wisdom," the bench told senior lawyer Sajan Povvayya, who appeared for Twitter.

At this, Povvayya said he had understood what the court is saying and that he will convey this to his client. "Now that the court has taken suo motu cognisance, I get what my lordships are saying. I will convey the message," he submitted.

The bench also issued the formal notice of show cause to the activist-lawyer, and sought his reply by August 5 - the next date of hearing. It also sought assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal on the next date of hearing.

In its order, the bench recorded that the court was taking cognisance of two contentious social media posts by Bhushan; first on June 27 in which he tweeted about undeclared emergency and role of Supreme Court and last 4 CJIs. The second was on June 29 when Bhushan posted about keeping the court locked down and denial of access to justice.