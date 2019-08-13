Chief Justice Gogoi Pulls Up CBI, Asks Why Agency Does a Good Job When There's No Political Overtone to Case

New Delhi: Why is that whenever there is no political overtone to a case the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does a good job, asked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi at a lecture organised by the agency on Tuesday.

Delivering the 18th edition of the DP Kohli Memorial lecture, organised after a gap of two years, Gogoi minced no words in pointing out the flaws and strengths of the agency and offered advice for the way forward.

"True, in a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases, the agency has not been able to meet the standards of judicial scrutiny. Equally true it is that such lapses may not have happened infrequently," he said, adding that political ramification will affect the quality of investigation.

Such instances reflect systemic issues and indicate a deep mismatch between institutional aspirations, organisational design, working culture, and governing politics, he said.

"Why is that whenever there are no political overtones to the case, the CBI does a good job. A reverse situation led to the celebrated case of Vineet Narain vs the Union of India, wherein the Supreme Court, expressing concern at the state of affairs, laid down explicit guidelines for protecting the integrity of the force," he said.

Gogoi expressed concern at the existing gap in the CBI, saying that 15% of the executive posts in the probe agency are vacant, there's a 28% vacancy in technical units and the figure is 50% in its legal department. This leads to overburden of work, he added, saying an inadequate investment in the CBI affects investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.