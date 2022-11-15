Why Contract Given to Ajanta Without Any Tenders? Guj Raps State Govt Over Morbi Bridge Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday questioned the manner in which contract for renovation of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed on October 30 claiming 135 lives, was granted to the Gujarat-based Ajanta Manufacturing, part of the Oreva Group.

Hearing a suo motu PIL on the Morbi bridge tragedy, a division bench of Chief Justice Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri noted, “State took steps that are expected from it (after the incident) but the agreement signed b/w Morbi civic body and a private contractor is just 1.5 pages. No tender was invited. Why contract was granted without inviting any tender?”

The bench questioned how the largesse of the state was given to Ajanta company without any tender being floated. It also sought a reply from the state government on a bunch of questions and directed the government to make arrangements for jobs for the kin of deceased.

The High Court prima facie held that the municipality defaulted to comply with the law and sought details of action taken.

The HC also noted that despite the expiry of a 2008 MoU signed between Collector Rajkot and M/s Ajanta to operate maintain, manage, and collect rent in respect of the suspension bridge in 2017, the bridge was continued to be maintained by the Ajanta company.

Further, the bench posed a few questions to the state government such as who had the responsibility to certify that the bridge is fit for usage, when the earlier MoU expired in 2017, what steps were taken to call for an expression of interest or float a tender for a further period?

The bench also asked on what basis, the bridge was being permitted to be operated by Ajanta after June 2017, even when the MoU (signed in 2008), was not renewed after 2017 (though the new MoU was ultimately signed in 2020).

The bench had issued notices to the state government and the state human rights commission on November 7 on the October 30 tragedy and sought a status report from the government.

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives including women and children.

The HC said on November 7 that it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report on the bridge collapse tragedy and registered it as a PIL (Public Interest Litigation).

It directed the registry to implead the Gujarat government, represented by its chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission.

Police on October 31 arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.

