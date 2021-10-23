Why Did Anti-Drugs Agency Visit 'Mannat' & Raid Ananya's Home on Same Day? NCB's Opposition to Aryan's Bail Has Answers

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bank account in the drug bust case in a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Sources told CNN-News18 that the agency is trying to investigate the financial details to ascertain if the money was being spent on drugs.

The NCB sources also said that the investigating agency will oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan in the drug bust case. The decision was made at a meeting held by the agency zonal director Sameer Wankhede with top legal counsels of the drug control agency late into Friday, where they discussed the strategy of the NCB in presenting its case before the Bombay High Court.

Sources said that the agency is trying to find out if Aryan used to procure drugs for his consumption or ordered it to distribute among friends. “The financial details will ascertain if any bulk purchase were made. It will also investigate the mode of payment and whether Aryan was paying for the purchase,” sources added.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, who is under NCB scanner after Aryan Khan‘s arrest, was questioned for nearly four hours on Friday in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. Ananya Panday has been again called by the NCB on Monday, a senior official of the central agency said.

NCB sources have said that Ananya was interrogated and asked details related to Aryan Khan. She was asked if Aryan Khan was ordering drugs, whether he was ordering drugs for himself and his friends; and who provided the drugs to her, sources told News18.

News18 earlier reported that Ananya apparently told NCB that she “knows someone who can supply, or has once or twice supplied drugs" to Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

A team of NCB had went to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence on Thursday to collect some documents regarding his son Aryan Khan and no raids were conducted during the visit. The statement was made by the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede. “NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at ‘Mannat’,” Wankhede was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the same day, the agency conducted search operations at Ananya Panday’s residence in Bandra. It said that the anti-drugs agency was at the actor’s house to pick up a few documents.

A special court in Mumbai on October 21 had extended the judicial custody of Aryan and seven other accused in the case till October 30. Aryan has moved the Bombay HC for bail and his plea will be heard on October 26.

