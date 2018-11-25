Why Didn't Modi Bring Law for Ram Temple in Four Years, Asks Pravin Togadia

Former VHP leader Dr Pravin Togadia said Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to enact a law for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya despite the BJP having a full majority.He was reacting to Modi's statement earlier in the day alleging that Congress threatened Supreme Court judges with impeachment when they tried to hear the Ayodhya dispute."After sixteen years ofenjoying power, twelve years as Gujarat chief minister and more than four years as prime minister, Modi spoke about Ram temple," Togadia said, referring to Modi's speech at Alwar in Rajasthan."Now Modi blames Congress for delay in construction of Ram temple, claiming that Congress lawyer asked the Supreme Court to hear the case after 2019," he said.The BJP had passed a resolution at Palampur in 1989, promising to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by passing a law in Parliament after securing a majority, Togadia said."For four and a half years, why did Modi not pass a law for Ram temple despite having a full majority?" he asked.It was the BJP which had promised Ram temple at Ayodhya, not the Congress, Togadia said.The saffron party is raking up the issue ahead of elections as its promise of development has proved to be hollow, he said.Togadia, who left the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in April this year, said just because other parties are anti-Hindu, one should not assume that the BJP supports Hindu causes.Speaking at an election rally at Alwar, Modi alleged that the Congress threatened Supreme Court judges with impeachment when they tried to hear the Ayodhya dispute cases earlier this year.Congress party's Rajya Sabha members, who are also lawyers, tried to scare away the apex court judges to ensure the hearing is delayed until after 2019 Lok Sabha election, he said.