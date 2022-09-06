There’s seems to be no end to problems of people of Bengaluru as the situation in several parts of rain battered city by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated.

Torrential rain left India’s IT capital struggling has thrown life out of gear, leading to a public outcry over governance and infrastructure issues. Visuals of IT workers travelling in tractors to reach workplace amid heavy waterlogging in the city also emerged, forcing IT firms and startups to allow staff to work from home.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Locals in Bengaluru continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads & bylanes after yesterday’s downpour pic.twitter.com/luIBbOHHwe — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Bengaluru received highest ever rainfall in the last years (1992-93) and 164 lakes in the city are flooded with water, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed. From going to work on tractors to being evacuated from flooded homes in boats, locals in the city are struggling water is yet to recede. However, Bommai highlighted that entire Bengaluru is not waterlogged but only two zones particularly Mahadevapura are facing problem.

This is the third highest rainfall the IT city has experienced since 1988. On September 12 1988, Bengaluru saw 177.6 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded till date. This was followed by 132.3 mm on September 26, 2014 and the latest one being the third highest till date in September. Looking at the situation, the Karnataka government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.

Adding to the woes, the metrological department has predicted moderate to isolated heavy showers in the coming days and Bengaluru has no other option but to brave it out when nature strikes.

Here’s a look at some possible reasons why waterlogging problem is plaguing Bengaluru every time it rains:

There are more than 160 lakes in Bengaluru and majority of have lost interconnectivity due to encroachment of drains or dumping of solid/construction wastes. Chief Minister Bommai has also blamed previous Congress governments for allowing construction near lakes and buffer zone.

De-notification of lakes; construction in valley zones, flood plains and lake bed; and encroachment of flood plains.

Reduction of open spaces, wetlands and vegetation cover.

Rapid urbanization causing serious environmental degradation. From 68 per cent in 1973, the vegetation cover in the city depleted to just 3 per cent in 2020, according to a report by Times of India.

Damaged functions of natural drains due to narrowing and concretising storm water drains.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath said more than 162 lakes in the city are full and they are unable to take the additional water, causing flooding.

“This has been the second wettest monsoon seen in Bengaluru in the past 50 years. We have seen unprecedented rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours. If you look at the data, in two days, Bengaluru received more than 4 to 5 times the rain it usually receives in a week. More than 162 lakes in the city are full and they are unable to take the additional water, causing flooding,” Girinath said.

The BBMP has identified 696 encroachments and topping the list was Mahadevapura (175). Violations were also identified in East Bengaluru (110), West (20) and South (126) and notices were sent to those involved in the illegal construction.

