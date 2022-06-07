'Why Does India Apologize': Dutch Lawmaker Comes Out in Support of Nupur Sharma, Says Appeasement Never Works

Amid the controversy around former Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Mohammad, a Dutch lawmaker has come out in support of the BJP spokesperson’s comments.

Geert Wilders is the leader of the Party for Freedom and is a member of the House of Representatives in the Netherlands.

In a tweet, the Dutch lawmaker slammed the Arab countries for condemning Nupur Sharma’s comments and added that she only spoke the truth about Muhammad.

Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse.

So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP who spoke the truth about Muhammad. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 6, 2022

“It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician Nupur Sharma for speaking the truth about Prophet Muhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?” he wrote on Twitter.

He also wrote a word of advice to India that it should not be intimidated by Islamic countries and added that appeasement would never work and would make things worse. He also added that the Indians should defend Nupur Sharma.

“Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse. So, my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician Nupur Sharma, who spoke the truth about Muhammad,” he said in another tweet.

Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse.

So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP who spoke the truth about Muhammad. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 6, 2022

BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Sharma and the party’s Delhi unit media head Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.

Days after remark, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran summoned Indian ambassadors over the comments by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Several other Islamic countries including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman and Afghanistan also denounced the comments while some of them welcomed BJP’s punitive action against the duo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.