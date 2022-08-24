'Why Doesn't Centre Call an All-party Meeting?' Asks CJI as SC Hears Poll Freebies Matter

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, hearing the issue of freebies during election seasons, asked why the government of India doesn’t call an all-party meet and discuss the matter.

“Biggest problem is, who will head the committee? Ultimately it is the political parties which make promises and contest elections, not individuals. Suppose if I contest I won’t even get ten votes. Because individuals do not have much importance. That is how our democracy is,” Ramana said. He further said that he will constitute a three-judge bench, including Justice Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that all political parties including BJP are in favour of freebies and due to this a judicial attempt has been made to deal with it.

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.

(details to follow)

