Why failures are an important part of any business – Jeff Bezos at Amazon Smbhav
the possibilities of scaling up businesses are now more than ever, especially with apt technological solutions aiding the process.
the possibilities of scaling up businesses are now more than ever, especially with apt technological solutions aiding the process.
On the second episode of the three-part series on Amazon Smbhav, the mega-summit conducted for India’s SMBs, Jeff Bezos, in a freewheeling chat with Amit Agarwal, talks about early days of Amazon, the lessons learnt, the importance of experiments
the possibilities of scaling up businesses are now more than ever, especially with apt technological solutions aiding the process. Amazon Smbhav was an event organized with just that in focus, and on the first episode about the event broadcast on CNN News18, we saw NR Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, and Kishore Biyani, Founder and CEO of Future Group, recount their experiences of starting and scaling up businesses, and the lessons learnt along the way. On the second episode, we hear from the man himself – Jeff Bezos, the Founder and CEO of Amazon.
Dressed in a blue ethnic jacket, a gift to him by one of the attending SMBs, he said “It's hard to remember, but 25 years ago, Amazon was a tiny little company. And you know, not only was I driving the packages to the post office myself, but I was wrapping them and, and preparing them and, you know, doing all the things that small entrepreneurs do.” Answering Amit’s question on why Amazon is the best place to experiment and fail at, Bezos said, “See if you know in advance that something is going to work, then it is not an experiment. So, you want to be doing many experiments per unit time, as many experiments per day, per week, per month, per year as you can because that's how you get innovation. Innovation is all about maximizing the rate of experimentation. And so you have to organize to be able to experiment and you have to have a culture that supports failure. Amit and I together, we've been working together for two decades and I have failed together so many times and that is that is, it's another way of learning.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Announces Birth of Baby Boy Leo on Social Media, See Pic
- Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Paint the Town Red and Set Couple Goals on Valentine's Day
- Nick Jonas Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' with His 'Forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra, Watch Video
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days