Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a success streak since his first film and the director is just killing it in the action genre. Universe building is a new trend that has been imported from Hollywood to India. We are already familiar with Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Ayan Mukherji’s Astraverse, Sailesh Konalu’s HIT universe and now Lokesh Kanangaraj seems like is extending his LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) in the Tamil film industry. After announcing the title of Thalapathy 67 Leo, Silver Screen Creations has recently dropped the teaser of the film.

The fans are just unable to contain their excitement as this is the second collaboration of the director and Thalapathy Vijay after Master. As soon as the teaser was released by the makers, the eagle eye cinephiles noticed some hints which indicated that the film is under the Universe.

A user shared a screenshot of a screenplay book which is now going viral. The picture reads words like “Black Squad,” “Kashmir" and “Amar and team entered a mall.”

It is worth noting that Fahadh Faasil played the role of Agent Amar, commander of the Black Squad in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The Leo team has jetted off to Kashmir for its schedule.

“Thalapathy 67 comes under LCU proof -ithu vikram oda screenplay book, No more doubts,” the caption of the tweet read.

In the teaser, Vijay’s character, who works in a chocolate shop, uses Erythroxylum, a coca plant used for medicinal purposes. Another fan connected it with Kaithi where in a scene Karthi’s character says that he used to work in a bakery before he was sent to prison.

“This is ‘Loki Cinematic Universe’,” another user added.

But earlier in an interview, when Lokesh was asked if Leo is under LCU, he replied that the film will be stand-alone.

Apart from Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay pivotal roles in Leo. Trisha will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Backed by Seven Screen Studio, Leo will hit the cinema halls on October 19.

