'Why has District Magistrate Not been Removed Yet': UP High Court Questions Govt in Hathras Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, while issuing an order on Thursday in Hathras gangrape case questioned the UP government why the district magistrate was not yet removed.

The high court has asked the CBI to inform in the next hearing on how long will it take to complete the investigation.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mitthal and Justice Rajan Roy reserved their judgment while hearing the case on November 2, which was made public on the court website on Thursday.

The high court questioned the counsel of the state government if it is right to retain Pravin Kumar Laxkar, the District Magistrate of Hathras, since the investigation is going on in the case.

The bench questioned the counsel whether it would not have been appropriate if the District Magistrate would have been posted somewhere else as the case is still pending, so that there is an independent investigation of the case.

The counsel for the state government assured the court that they will make the government aware of this concern and will inform the decision taken in this regard on the next hearing of the case.

The court has also asked the CBI lawyer Anurag Singh to present a status report on the investigation of the case during the next hearing.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four ‘upper caste’ youths at a village in Chandpa police station area of Hathras district on September 14. She later died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. After outrage against the administration over handling the case, several police officers including the Superintendent of Police were suspended.

The girl's body was allegedly cremated by the policemen against the wishes of her family. The court had then taken suo-motu cognizance in the matter.