Why Have Maharashtra's Farmers Taken to the Roads For a Second Time in 12 Months

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra are marching from Nashik to Mumbai for the second time in the last 12 months to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants by the BJP governments at the state and centre.The organisers - the Communist Party of India(CPI-M)-backed All India Kisan Sabha, decided to continue with the nine-day march after late night parleys with Maharashtra government remained inconclusive.Here are the demands listed in AIKS’ charter that was put across to the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.1. An unconditional and comprehensive loan waiver to all distressed farmers. Enact legislation to ensure remunerative prices for all farm produce at one and a half times their full cost of production and implement all the beneficial provisions recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.2. A Rs 40,000 per acre compensation to farmers affected by crop failure in the backdrop of the current drought that has ravaged the life of the farming community.3. Work with a fixed wage rate of Rs 300 per day under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to each one demanding it.4. A comprehensive crop insurance scheme that is beneficial to farmers;5. Implement pension schemes meant for the needy; raise their pension amount to minimum Rs 3000 per month.6. Stop the acquisition of lands for farmers under the development projects such as the Bullet Train.9. Halt the transfer of land taken earlier for state roads to Express Highways without proper compensation to and consent of the concerned farmers. Give compensation that is five times the market rates as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013.12. Withdraw all the police cases slapped on the agitating farmers time and again.