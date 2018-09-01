English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Haven't You Thought of Supplying GPS to Fishermen? Madras High Court Asks Centre
The bench asked the Centre to explain the steps it has taken to prevent Indian fishermen from crossing the international maritime boundary line and enter the Lankan waters.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters )
Loading...
Chennai: The Madras high court has directed the Centre to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken by it to prevent Indian fishermen from crossing the international maritime boundary line and enter the Lankan waters.
A division bench, comprising Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, asked why the Centre has not thought of supplying global positioning system (GPS) to the fishermen to help them know the area and the boundary where they can go fishing.
The bench was hearing a plea from Fisherman Care, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday. The petitioner sought to raise the matter of human rights violations committed by the Lankan Navy against Indian fishermen, with the International Court of Justice for taking action against the Lankan Navy for allegedly violating the 1974 pact between the two countries. The bench then posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing.
On August 21, the court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to file the status of the plea filed by former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, in her capacity as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary before the Supreme Court in 2008.
Jayalalithaa had sought a direction to the Centre to declare as null and void the 1974 and 1976 agreements under which Katchatheevu was ceded, saying the accords were the root cause of the untold misery suffered by the state's fishermen.
The additional director of fisheries has submitted before the court the steps taken by the state government on the issue of arrests and attacks on fishermen in the Palk Bay.
A division bench, comprising Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, asked why the Centre has not thought of supplying global positioning system (GPS) to the fishermen to help them know the area and the boundary where they can go fishing.
The bench was hearing a plea from Fisherman Care, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday. The petitioner sought to raise the matter of human rights violations committed by the Lankan Navy against Indian fishermen, with the International Court of Justice for taking action against the Lankan Navy for allegedly violating the 1974 pact between the two countries. The bench then posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing.
On August 21, the court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to file the status of the plea filed by former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, in her capacity as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary before the Supreme Court in 2008.
Jayalalithaa had sought a direction to the Centre to declare as null and void the 1974 and 1976 agreements under which Katchatheevu was ceded, saying the accords were the root cause of the untold misery suffered by the state's fishermen.
The additional director of fisheries has submitted before the court the steps taken by the state government on the issue of arrests and attacks on fishermen in the Palk Bay.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Star in One of The Most Original Films of 2018
- When Shah Rukh, Ranbir Danced in Drag with Madhuri; Watch Gurinder Chadha's Throwback Video
- Neha Dhupia Raises Temperatures as She Flaunts Baby Bump in a Stunning Gaurav Gupta Gown
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 Review: Windows Convertibles Are Cool Again, And Apple MacBook Pro Has Competition
- Apple’s Self-Driving Car Gets Rear-Ended in Silicon Valley in First-Ever Crash
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...