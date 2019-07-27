New Delhi: The Excise and Taxation Department on Friday sent a show-cause notice to JW Marriott hotel for levying a tax on two bananas that were purchased by actor Rahul Bose for a whopping Rs 442.

The department's Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary was quoted by Chandigarh Newsline as saying that the show-cause notice was served as bananas that come under the category of fresh-fruits are tax-free.

"So, in the show, cause we have asked them to explain how come they charged tax on bananas," Chaudhary said.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The hotel is facing action for overcharging actor Rahul Bose, who was in Chandigarh for a film shoot, on his order of two bananas.

The actor went onto tweet a video in which he expressed his bafflement at the exorbitant price. The subsequent uproar over social media and other media channels led to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Mandip Singh Brar ordering an investigation into the matter.

According to an Indian Express report, a three-member team, constituted by the excise and taxation department also confiscated all relevant records.