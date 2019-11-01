Take the pledge to vote

Why India Tweaked Protocol to Allow German Chancellor Angel Merkel to Sit Through National Anthem

Angela Merkel, during her two-day visit here, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further expanding overall bilateral ties.

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Owing to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's medical condition, India has accepted a request by the German government to allow her to remain seated while the national anthems of both countries are played during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

It is learnt that certain provisions of the order relating to the National Anthem of India will be invoked to allow Merkel to be seated when the national anthem is played.

Merkel, during her two-day visit here, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further expanding overall bilateral ties. Chancellor Merkel's difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand.

The exemption as per the order is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate the Chancellor's wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome, it is learnt.

