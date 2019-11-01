Why India Tweaked Protocol to Allow German Chancellor Angel Merkel to Sit Through National Anthem
Angela Merkel, during her two-day visit here, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further expanding overall bilateral ties.
Angela Merkel was allowed to sit through the National Anthem owing to her medical condition.
New Delhi: Owing to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's medical condition, India has accepted a request by the German government to allow her to remain seated while the national anthems of both countries are played during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
It is learnt that certain provisions of the order relating to the National Anthem of India will be invoked to allow Merkel to be seated when the national anthem is played.
Merkel, during her two-day visit here, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further expanding overall bilateral ties. Chancellor Merkel's difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand.
The exemption as per the order is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate the Chancellor's wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome, it is learnt.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Trains to be Cricketer for Jersey
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Beauty Icon Who Took Her Stardom Beyond Films
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos