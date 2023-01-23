Why is Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Trending? 5 Facts About Self-styled Godman Dhirendra Shastri

Days after he allegedly ran away following an anti-superstition organisation challenged him to show his “miracle" powers during his event, Bageshwar Dham ‘Baba’ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is still trending on social media with his supporters narrating “miracles” of the self-styled godman.

Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has challenged the self-styled godman during its Ramkatha event in Nagpur last week. Shastri left midway through the event, raising questions over his alleged “powers". The purported video went viral on social media. Following the incident, Shastri claimed the incident was a conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has alleged that the Maharaj of the Bageshwar Dham has promoted superstition and has demanded police action against them.

Videos of the 26-year-old man’s discourses often go viral on social media. Leaders of many political parties of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also come to his court for darshan.

Here are five facts about the self-styled godman:



Born in 1996, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar is a 26-year-old self-styled godman from Madhya Pradesh and is associated with Chhatarpur’s Bageshwar Dham temple, a Hindustan Times report said.

Dhirendra Shastri spent his childhood in poverty and his entire family used to live in a mud house, according to Times Now. He completed his primary education from a government school in his village and his father was a priest.

Shastri has thousands of followers who come to his talks in Chhatarpur’s Gada village. Dhirendra Shastri’s grandfather was associated with the Nirmohi Akhara, as per a News18 Hindi report.

Shastri is believed to hold “miraculous powers" including mind-reading abilities and helps those who seek help. Followers claim that Shastri calls an unfamiliar person to him in court. Before his arrival, the name and address of the person are written on a slip. Due to the “miracle” of Bageshwar Dham ‘Maharaj’, he has a big following.

Shastri has vowed to ensure ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of maximum number of people and stop religious conversion. We have to focus on unity among Hindus and boycott those who speak against Sanatana Dharma, ANI quoted him saying.

