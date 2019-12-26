Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Why is Day After Christmas Celebrated as 'Boxing Day'?

December 26, which is annually celebrated as the Boxing Day, is basically a British tradition. Other countries where this day is celebrated include Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why is Day After Christmas Celebrated as 'Boxing Day'?
Representative Image

The day after Christmas is celebrated as Boxing Day, except it has nothing to do with the sport of boxing, as the name suggests. There are different theories that are associated with this day, but the one which is accepted most commonly is the giving of Christmas boxes. The nature of these boxes is not particularly known and the fact about when they were first dispensed remains disputed.

December 26, which is annually celebrated as the Boxing Day, is basically a British tradition. Other countries where this day is celebrated include Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Even though there is not one particular reason that can be called as the reason of celebrating the day. There is a belief that the tradition began in churches in the Middle Ages. Parishioners used to collect money for the people in need in alms boxes, and these boxes were opened on the day after Christmas. This was done to honour the first Christianity martyr St Stephen, whose feast day falls on 26 December.

Another school of thought associated with this day suggests that the tradition can be dated back to the Christianised late Roman Empire. Apparently, at that time too collections were supposedly made for the poor in honour of St Stephen, but the proof of is not clear.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram