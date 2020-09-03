Why is it Called Zero Hour and How is it Different from Question Hour: Decoded in GFX

Even before it starts, controversy clouds the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament with the opposition up in arms over the decision to scrap Question Hour and curtail Zero Hour. In separate notifications, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats said there will be no breaks as well during the Moonmoon session, which will be held from September 14 to October 1, and both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well. There will be no private members' bills either.

The move prompted Trinamool Congress MP and floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien to allege that the government is using the “Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to murder democracy”.

In the past, he said, the Question Hour was dispensed with during sessions of Parliament called for special purposes but the upcoming monsoon session is a "regular session". Last week, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla urging him not to curtail the Question Hour and the Zero Hour.

As the controversy rages on, News18 breaks down the concepts of Zero Hour and Question Hour, and how the two are different.

The session will be held in two shifts, 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm. Except for the first day, the Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening, according to the notifications.