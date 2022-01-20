Why is Kanyakumari's Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple Called 'Women's Sabarimala'? Know its History.

Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple is a famous temple located near Colachel in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, also known as ‘Women’s Sabarimala’. Images of the goddesses Kamatchi, Meenakshi, Mari and so on abound in Tamil Nadu. Every goddess in Tamil Nadu holds her speciality. In that sense, the Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Goddess speciality is said to be in a burrow or den.

According to local residents, the face of the idol of Bhagavathi is made of sandalwood on top of a burrow that stands 15 feet high. There are many inscriptions and manuscripts in this temple that show the history of most of the temples in Tamil Nadu. As this Mandaikadu area was densely forested many centuries ago, people from the surrounding villages used to drive their cattle for grazing. It is said there were flocks of sheep and cows, so it was called ‘Manthaikadu’ and with time it was called ‘Mandaikadu’. It is in this area that Bhagavathi is said to have appeared to followers in the form of burrow or den.

Why ‘Women’s Sabarimala’?

Many women, especially from Kerala, undergo fasting for 41 days and visit Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple by carrying the ‘Irumudi Kettu’ on their head, hence, the name derived as ‘Women’s Sabarimala’. The temple is similar in structure to Kerala’s Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple.

(Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple is similar in structure to Kerala’s Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple. Image: News18)

Just as men fast for 41 days for Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple and worship, every year on the occasion of the Maasi Festival that takes place in February, women in Kerala fast for 41 days and perform darshan at Mandaikadu temple.

History of Mandaikadu

‘Mandaikadu’, a place in Kanyakumari district, has been a forest in the past. Earlier, cholera, smallpox was prevalent in the villages of this region. The people suffered due to lack of adequate medical facilities. At one point, villagers began evacuating Mandaikadu. According to legend, one day, a disciple of Adi Sankara visited the place carrying a ‘chakra’ in his hand. He drew a wheel with 63 angles and performed prayer every day. Subsequently, he “cured" the diseases of the people. Saadhu, who stayed there for a long time, cured the ailments of the people and also performed games to entertain the children in the village. Apparently, a burrow had developed at the place of worship where Saadhu’s Sri Chakra was kept. Leaving Sri Chakra on the ground, he immersed himself in the puja and the burrow grew around him. When the children tried to wake him, he became ‘Jeeva Samadhi’ (merging with God or Light) at the place and Sri Chakra, too, did not leave the soil. When King Marthandavarma came to know about this, he built a temple in that particular area. This is said to be the history of the Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple. The ‘Mandayappam’ offered in this temple is quite popular.

Why women alone?

A historical event is told in the background of the pilgrimage of Kerala women to the temple with ‘Irumudi Kettu’. It is believed that the goddess came in the form of an old woman to feed a Kerala trader suffering from hunger when crossing the Mandaikadu area centuries ago. He then tied a part of the money from his business to a cloth and donated it to the temple after realising that it was the goddess who came in the form of an old woman to quench his hunger. Later, after going to his hometown in Kerala’s Kollam, he told his people about the miracle that took place in Mandaikadu. In order to cook Pongal for Bhagavathi Amman who created Amuthu (served food for those starving), the women started coming to Mandaikadu with ‘Irumudi Kettu’ every year. One kettu will have the items needed for Pongal and the other kettu will have the items needed for Puja.

Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple and Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple are visited by devotees irrespective of caste or creed. Since women above a certain age are not allowed in Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple, more and more women are heading for pilgrimage to Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple with ‘Irumudi Kettu’ after fasting, where the practice has been followed for many years.

