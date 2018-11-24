Why is Lord Ram Still in ‘Vanvaas’, Sena Goads ‘Kumbhakarna BJP’ on Day of Uddhav’s Ayodhya Visit

The Shiv Sena targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and likened it to Kumbhakarna on the day its president Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya to give push for construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site.Its mouthpiece, the ‘Saamana’, was unsparing in its criticism of the BJP. In its editorial, the newspaper said that the BJP leaders had abandoned their responsibility and Hindus wouldn’t forgive them."The Hindus don't accept those who run away as their leaders. We owned up responsibility for the Babri demolition," Saamana said.The ‘Saamana’ also questioned why Lord Ram was still in ‘vanvaas’ while the BJP was ruling at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh."You purified many ‘vaalyas’ for your personal gains (reference to Rishi Valmiki). But Lord Ram, who blessed you with political fortunes, is still in ‘vanvaas’. The 'Maharabharat' in Ayodhya today is over the Ram Mandir. We all must fight for Ram Mandir in Ramjanmabhoomi now. Maharashtra has built a 'ramsetu' till Ayodhya now. We are travelling to Ayodhya on the same 'ramsetu'," the ‘Saamana’ wrote in its editorial.Furthermore, senior Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil claimed that the BJP had forgotten the Hindutva agenda and claimed the Shiv Sena was the true Hindutva party."We are the true Hindutva party. We want to tell them that they have been sleeping like Kumbhakarna. We have come to wake them up," he added.Vijay Shivtare, another Shiv Sena leader, also questioned the BJP’s intent."A few years ago, Sushma Swaraj said that Ram temple issue was like an encashed cheque. What was its value? This shows attitude of the BJP towards Ram Mandir," he said.Meanwhile, Ayodhya has turned into a virtual fortress as the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are all set to hold separate events to raise the pitch for temple construction.Uddhav Thackeray arrived in the temple town on Saturday for a two-day visit, which is being dubbed as a show of strength, as the Sena wants to take on the mantle of being champion of Hindutva from the BJP.​