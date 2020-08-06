Why is PM Lying, Asks Rahul Gandhi as New MoD Document Admits China Intrusion Into Ladakh After 3 Months

Even before the deadly Galwan clashes of June 15 that killed 20 Indian soldiers, the Chinese army had intruded eastern Ladakh a month earlier. The defence ministry officially used the word 'transgressed' as a euphemism for 'intrusion' across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A report in The Times of India quoted a new defence ministry document stating, "The Chinese side transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala (near Patrolling Point-15, north of Hot Springs), Gogra (PP-17A) and north bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18."

Reacting to the report, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked "why is PM Modi lying?"

Why is the PM lying?https://t.co/sEAcOTsZsY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2020

The report stated that the word 'transgression' did not find mention in any official statement or document since the military confrontation erupted after the first clash between rival troops on the north bank of Pangong Tso on May 5-6.

Further quoting the document, TOI stated: "The stand-off could be prolonged and the evolving situation may need prompt action."

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a television interview in end-May, had said a sizeable number of Chinese soldiers had "come a little further than they used to earlier". But it was officially clarified that it should not be "misinterpreted as if Chinese troops entered the Indian side of the LAC", the report said.

The new document comes amid the ongoing deadlock over troop disengagement at the faceoff sites in Pangong Tso and Gogra despite five rounds of top-level military talks, some of which have lasted nearly 11 hours.