English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why is Rahul in Celebratory Mood When India is in Pain Over China's Move to Block Azhar: BJP
"Your tweet would be shown in the office of Jaish-e- Muhammad with much merry...I ask with great pain today that what is the Congress's commitment today to fight against terror," Ravi Shankar Prasad said addressing a press conference.
Screen grab of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP Thursday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, asking why he is in a celebratory mood whenever India is in pain, hours after he attacked the government over China blocking a UN resolution to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.
Earlier, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was weak and scared of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said,"Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when country stands failed by this attitude of China?"
"Your tweet would be shown in the office of Jaish-e- Muhammad with much merry...I ask with great pain today that what is the Congress's commitment today to fight against terror," he said addressing a press conference.
He said Gandhi's tweet must be headline news in Pakistan. "You feel very happy seeing your news in Pakistan," Prasad claimed.
He said that if Gandhi has such good relations with China, why doesn't India benefit because of it.
"As per your utterances, you enjoy a close relationship with China...when you went to Mansarovar, you said you are in touch with Chinese officials...so why could not you persuade China to take action Masood Azhar," he asked.
Prasad said foreign policy is a sensitive subject and it cannot be determined on Twitter.
"The Congress has ruled country for 55 years...so we expected that the party would have given you correct advice regarding foreign policy. Generally, there is one line among all political parties regarding foreign policy," Prasad added.
The Congress chief attacked on Wednesday morning attacked the prime minister and said he had not spoken on China blocking the resolution in the UN Security Council.
"Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India," he tweeted.
"NoMo's China Diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China," he said.
Earlier, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was weak and scared of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said,"Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when country stands failed by this attitude of China?"
"Your tweet would be shown in the office of Jaish-e- Muhammad with much merry...I ask with great pain today that what is the Congress's commitment today to fight against terror," he said addressing a press conference.
He said Gandhi's tweet must be headline news in Pakistan. "You feel very happy seeing your news in Pakistan," Prasad claimed.
He said that if Gandhi has such good relations with China, why doesn't India benefit because of it.
"As per your utterances, you enjoy a close relationship with China...when you went to Mansarovar, you said you are in touch with Chinese officials...so why could not you persuade China to take action Masood Azhar," he asked.
Prasad said foreign policy is a sensitive subject and it cannot be determined on Twitter.
"The Congress has ruled country for 55 years...so we expected that the party would have given you correct advice regarding foreign policy. Generally, there is one line among all political parties regarding foreign policy," Prasad added.
The Congress chief attacked on Wednesday morning attacked the prime minister and said he had not spoken on China blocking the resolution in the UN Security Council.
"Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India," he tweeted.
"NoMo's China Diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate
- Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares 'Serious Regression'
- Man Lost at Sea Survives by Turning Jeans Into Floatation Device
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results