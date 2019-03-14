Why is Rahul in Celebratory Mood When India is in Pain Over China's Move to Block Azhar: BJP

The BJP Thursday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, asking why he is in a celebratory mood whenever India is in pain, hours after he attacked the government over China blocking a UN resolution to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.Earlier, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was weak and scared of Chinese President Xi Jinping.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said,"Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when country stands failed by this attitude of China?""Your tweet would be shown in the office of Jaish-e- Muhammad with much merry...I ask with great pain today that what is the Congress's commitment today to fight against terror," he said addressing a press conference.He said Gandhi's tweet must be headline news in Pakistan. "You feel very happy seeing your news in Pakistan," Prasad claimed.He said that if Gandhi has such good relations with China, why doesn't India benefit because of it."As per your utterances, you enjoy a close relationship with China...when you went to Mansarovar, you said you are in touch with Chinese officials...so why could not you persuade China to take action Masood Azhar," he asked.Prasad said foreign policy is a sensitive subject and it cannot be determined on Twitter."The Congress has ruled country for 55 years...so we expected that the party would have given you correct advice regarding foreign policy. Generally, there is one line among all political parties regarding foreign policy," Prasad added.The Congress chief attacked on Wednesday morning attacked the prime minister and said he had not spoken on China blocking the resolution in the UN Security Council."Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India," he tweeted."NoMo's China Diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China," he said.