Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Why is UP Police Going Slow on Chinmayanand Case': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Govt

The Congress leader further said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh through its 'antics has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women's security'.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Why is UP Police Going Slow on Chinmayanand Case': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Govt
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's "antics" have made it clear that it has "nothing to do with women's security".

BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand has been accused of sexually exploiting a law student.

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, through its antics, has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women's security," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She asked why the state police has adopted a "lax approach" in dealing with the case.

"After all, why did the complainant girl had to come before the press to seek security? Why is the UP police going slow? Is it because the accused is from the BJP?" the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report on why a rape case is not being registered by the UP police against the BJP leader.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram