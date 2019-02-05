English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Khushboo is Happy to Read Reports of BJP and AIADMK Joining Hands For 2019 Polls
Despite the alliance being close to finalised, AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambidurai has continued to be a vocal critic of the BJP, but Kushboo brushes aside his attacks on the saffron party as an attempt to fool the people
File photo of actor-turned politician and Congress national spokesperson Kushboo.
Chennai: Amid reports that the AIADMK and the BJP are likely to seal their alliance this week, Congress Spokesperson Kushboo has said she will be happy if the two join hands for the general elections.
Her confidence stemmed from the recent opinion polls, which have given the DMK and Congress 36 of the 39 seats on offer in the state.
“The current chief minister of Tamil Nadu is not elected by the people, instead imposed upon. A party (ADMK) that has chances of winning only three seats, and a party (BJP) that got votes less than NOTA are going to join hands. So, I will be happy if they go in alliance,” she said.
“We have been reiterating that Central and state governments are hand in glove. You criticize me, I criticize you. But when the time comes, I ride on your back and you ride on my back,” she said.
“Thambidurai, is one of the most seasoned, respected politicians. He represents state at the central level. His comments cannot be his personal comments. This is attempt to fool the people,” she added.
The Congress spokesperson further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated visits to Tamil Nadu at short intervals shows the BJP’s desperation to gain ground in the state. Modi was recently in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate an AIIMS in Madurai. He is scheduled to visit again on February 10.
“Modi knows very well that there is no chance for BJP to form government in Tamil Nadu. Modi has not fulfilled the promises given in 2014. Now he is going to come up with new false promises to cheat people,” she added.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
